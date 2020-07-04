Traffic coming from Kyebando round-about to Gayaza, Kalerwe and Bwaise will be diverted on Monday, as the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) continues with capacity improvement of the Kampala Northern Bypass.

UNRA said in a statement that traffic in the area of Kalerwe will, starting Monday, be constrained due to the on-going road interchange works and motorists intending to continue on the Bypass will access the round-about using the diversion.

“We wish to inform the general public that from July 6th, 2020 the traffic in the area of Kalerwe will be constrained due to on-going road (interchange) works,” the statement reads in part.

“Traffic coming from Kyebando round-about to Gayaza or Kalerwe will be diverted to the future interchange slip road and will access the round-about using this diversion.”

The construction of the second phase of the Kampala Northern Bypass commenced in July 2014 and it was originally expected to be completed in July 2017. Several delays and constraints however forced UNRA to push the completion date to October 2021.

A statement from UNRA earlier this year showed that the contractor, Mota Engil, had made a progress of 70% by February 2020 and according to the plan, Mota Engil will be able to hit the October 2021 target.

The project is being co-founded by the Government of Uganda and the European Union through a Eur 40 million grant and a Eur 7.2 million from the European Investment Bank (EIB).