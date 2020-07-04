The number of Ugandans who had been stranded abroad and have returned home has reached 600.

Last week, government started the process that will see it return over 2300 Ugandans stranded abroad over the current Coronavirus pandemic that saw several airports and borders closed as a measure to combat the spread of the virus.

On Friday afternoon, a total of 270 returnees landed at Entebbe Airport aboard a Fly Emirates aircraft from the United Arab Emirates.

The group had earlier been seen off by Uganda’s Ambassador in UAE, Zaake Kibedi.

“Those being repatriated were stranded in the states of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Umar Quwain, Fujairah and Ras Alkhaima,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on its social media accounts.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Patrick Mugoya, by today, Saturday, July 4, 2020, close to 100 Ugandans will have successfully returned home.

Other returnees

Earlier, 40 Ugandans returned from Turkey aboard Turkish Airlines, 29 from Sudan, 31 from Netherlands and 109 returnees were from Afghanistan.

On Thursday, a total of 62 Ugandans who has been stranded in Southern Africa region in countries including South Africa, Eswatini, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana and Zimbabwe successfully returned home aboard a Uganda Airlines aircraft.

Those who returned from Southern African included former Chief Justice, Benjamin Odoki, Tineyi Emmanuel Mawocha the Chief Executive Officer for Opportunity Bank Uganda, Eitu Samuel, Assistant Commissioner Ministry of Public Service Uganda and Onapito Ekolomoit former Head of the Presidential Press Unit.

On the same day, another batch of 92 Ugandans who had been stranded in the UK also returned home and these also included the Acholi Paramount Chief, Rwot David Onen Achan.

Government said it intends to repatriate 2300 Ugandans stranded in various countries across the world.

The process carried out in a phased manner started with Ugandans far from the country who can only return by air, before those in neighboring countries who will be returned by road.

All returnees are checked for Coronavirus on arrival but also quarantined for 14 days before being allowed to return home.