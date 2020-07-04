The Minister of ICT & National Guidance, Judith Nabakooba has appointed Dr. Hatwib Mugasa as the new Executive Director for the National Information Technology Authority Uganda.

Mugasa replaces James Saaka who concluded his 10- year tenure at the helm of the body.

Saaka’s term will officially end in August 2020.

Speaking of his fruitful tenure, Saaka said he was happy to have been appointed to serve the country in the capacity of the NITA-U Executive Director.

“I am pleased to have served Uganda for the last 10 years in driving the Digital revolution. I am honored to pass on the baton to Dr. Hawib Mugasa. We have accomplished much but there is still a lot that needs to be done,”Saaka said.

We need to lower the cost of internet further to $20 and I am confident the team I’m leaving behind will achieve this’’. “

“I am honored and thankful that President Museveni and the ICT Ministers I have had the joy to serve under and the NITA Board have given me an opportunity to play a significant role in changing lives of Ugandans for years to come.”

He noted that whereas he has left, a lot still needs to be achieved, including lowering the cost of internet further to $20 per Mbps but said he was confident the team he has left behind can do a good job.

Mugasa

The newly appointed NITA-U Executive Director, Dr. Hatwib Mugasa, holds a PHD from Louisiana Tech University, USA.

“NITA-U looks forward to continuing the various initiatives that will transform service delivery in the country,” a statement from NITA-U reads in part.