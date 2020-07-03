Julius Wandera has been appointed the first director of Corporate and Consumer Affairs at the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA), effective 1st July 2020.

This role is overall responsible for Strategic Planning, Monitoring and Performance review in line with the Authority’s vision and mission, and the government’s strategic aspirations; as well as communication and engagement of stakeholders and consumer protection.

Prior to this appointment, Wandera served as Manager Communication in which role he was responsible for the communication, stakeholder engagement and consumer protection functions of the authority.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communication from Makerere University, an MBA from the Eastern and Southern African Management Institute (ESAMI), and has trained in Corporate Communication at the prestigious Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University, Netherlands.

Wandera is a seasoned Communication Practitioner with over a decade of experience in Public Relations and Strategic Communication.

He possesses vast knowledge and insights on the Electricity Sub-Sector. He is a Chartered Public Relations Practitioner (CPRP) courtesy of the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA); a member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing – UK; and a member of the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU).

During his 11 years of service to the authority, Wandera has effectively been its mouthpiece.

He has presided over constructive engagement with key stakeholders; instituted a framework on Consumer Protection; and utilized the Communication function for the attainment of ERA’s strategic Objectives.