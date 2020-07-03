The Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has hailed, Detective Assistant Inspector of Police Emmanuel Mawa one of the two police officers who died in a road accident on Thursday morning.

Two police officers including Mawa and Detective Sargent Dick Magara all from General Crime CID headquarters together with Philip Wadambwa died on the spot when a Toyota Premio had a head-on collision with a trailer and later had a side brush with a police vehicle registration number UP 7483 in which they were travelling.

The incident happened at Magamaga trading centre along the Iganga- Jinja highway when the detectives had gone to pick a suspect(Wadambwa) from Mayuge.

Speaking during a service for Mawa at the Kibuli police barracks, Ochola in a message read for him by the deputy CID Director, Elly Womanya said the deceased was a hardworking officer whose death is a big blow to the force.

“It is a sad moment for us that we have lost a true professional officer. He was disciplined, dedicated but above all, he was hardworking,” Ochola said.

The police chief said that because of Mawa’s dedication and hard work, he was able to rise through the ranks since 2005 when he joined as a Probation Police Constable to Assistant Inspector of Police.

“Death has robbed us of an officer with a potential to serve his country more.”

According to AIP Simon Omara, a younger brother to the deceased, Mawa loved his job so much but above all, he loved people.

“It is not surprising that he died in the line of duty,” Omara said.

The CID spokesperson, Charles Twiine however asked the police leadership to help the deceased’s family members access his benefits including gratuity.

“Mawa’s record has been in black and white. His work has been extra ordinary. We (Police leadership) should take up the education of his two kids up to university,” Twiine urged.

D/AIP Emmanuel Mawa is survived by a window who is currently working in Saudi Arabia and two children.

He will be laid to rest at Arabai in Soroti Municipality on Saturday.