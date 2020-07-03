The president of the Democratic Party, Nobert Mao, has declared his intention to run for the position of president in the 2021 general election.

Mao becomes the latest person to announce his presidential bid in the forthcoming general election.

Speaking to the media on Thursday in Kampala, Mao said it is high time DP took up the top position in the land.

“As Mao ,I am also a Ugandan. I have the ability to stand. The Constitution allows me to contest. I have all the qualifications to take up the position,”he said.

Mao however scoffed at the critics who are opposed to his candidature.

“Look for whoever has made posters with the logo of NRM, FDC. Go and ask Dr. Stella Nyanzi whether she has broken any law for declaring her intention [to run for Kampala Woman MP]. So this is an announcement.I don’t know why my declaration has caused a lot of discussion in this country,”he said.

He said all those who are interested in running for the office of the president should declare as long as they are on the side that is trying to challenge the incumbent.

Mao warned that those making allegations against him that he is a spoiler want to drive a wedge between him and other opposition actors.

“People are saying that I won’t even get 1% . They are saying I don’t have supporters but when I say I am going to contest for the president, there is a lot of discussion on the matter. I don’t know why,”he said.

He explained that his intention to stand for the top position should not be limited to either his tribe or party but his manifesto.

“Mugisha Muntu has shown interest to contest, Did you ask Bobi Wine whether he held a delegate conference? So voters are the one to decide who they want to lead to this country.irrespective to the number of people who will turn up during the polling day. I know everyone will vote and the winner will be announced. My candidature should be a subject of discussion,”he said.

Mao now joins a list of many other people including, Gen Mugisha Muntu, Joseph Kabuleta, Maureen Kyalya, Kyadondo East MP, Robert Kyagulanyi, Charles Rwomushana and former security Minister, Lt.Gen.Henry Tumukunde who have announced their intention to unseat President Museveni come 2021.