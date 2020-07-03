The Citizens Coalition for Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU) has advised the Ugandan government to set up a special legal frame work that will be used to ensure safety of all voters during this COVID 19 pandemic in addition to safe guarding the political rights of all Ugandans.

Appearing before the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee chaired by Bufumbira South legislator Sam Bitangaro, the over 72 Civil Society Organizations led by the board chairperson of CCEDU Dr Miria Matembe, noted that the revised electoral roadmap contradicts almost all the existing laws that govern all elections in Uganda.

The submissions were made during a meeting with the parliamentary committee that continues to receive submissions from the different stakeholders on the revised electoral roadmap that was recently released by the Electoral Commission.

The CSOs also advised that the elections could be postponed because the country cannot guarantee the safety of voters who wish to exercise their right.

In the same meeting, Dr Matembe criticized the Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs Professor Ephraim Kamuntu’s statement that the current situation does not necessitate postponement of elections. Professor Kamuntu made the comments on Wednesday to the same committee.

The officials from CCEDU also told legislators that the revised electoral roadmap favours incumbents in addition to the fact that it might lead to low voter turn out due to limited voter education on the changes.

CCEDU recommended that EC considers letting candidates hold political rallies with a maximum number of 100 voters.