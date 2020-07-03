A boda boda rider has set himself ablaze at Masaka Central Police Station while protesting against police’s move to impound his motorcycle.

The incident happened on Thursday when Hussein Walugembe,22 whose bike had been impounded on Tuesday by police for flouting curfew rules stormed the police station.

According to eyewitnesses, Walugembe had on several occasions tried to negotiate with traffic police officers let him have his motorcycle but his efforts were futile after he was asked for money before allowing him back his property.

On Thursday morning, the boda boda rider armed with a jerrycan of petrol and matchbox forced himself into the traffic office at the Masaka Central Police Station and set himself ablaze.

He later succumbed to injuries from the fire.

A police officer who was in office at the time is said to have sustained serious injuries and was admitted to Masaka regional referral hospital.

According to Enock Abeine, the greater Masaka Regional Police Commander, the deceased was staying in the police barracks but also owned a boda boda that was recently impounded by police.

“We have started investigating circumstances under which the incident happened,” Abeine said.

Whereas several Boda boda riders and colleagues to the deceased accused police officers at the station of asking for bribes before releasing the impounded motorcycle, Abeine said the allegations would be investigated.

“We have asked the Professional Standards Unit to open a general inquiry file to investigate the officers. If we find out that they have been asking for bribes from him, we shall charge them,” he said.