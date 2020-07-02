City socialite, Brian Kirumira also known as Brian White is ill and currently admitted at Nakasero hospital.

According to Isaac Katende who is currently his care taker at Nakasero, Brian White was admitted in the hospital two weeks ago after days of complaining about pain in the abdominal area.

Katende told journalists that Brian had for long been receiving treatment for Ulcers but he would take his medication from home and continue with his duties until two weeks ago when the pain became unbearable and had to be checked into hospital.

He said, “Brian can’t eat right now, he can only take in liquids and he is currently breathing with machine support.”

Sources at the hospital revealed that Brian’s condition is still unclear and they are waiting for a report from the United Kingdom where his blood samples were taken for testing.

Brian White has for weeks now been a subject of public interest following his involvement in a sex scandal in which a number of girls accused him of rape.

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) picked interest in the matter last month according to AIGP Asan Kasingye following an interface with the Parliamentary Human Rights Committee.

The Parliamentary Committee members had earlier on called for the arrest of Brian White’s lawyer since the socialite had failed to turn up to respond to the allegations despite several letters summoning him to Parliament.