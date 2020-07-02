The NRM Southern Africa Chapter has distanced itself from a man who was captured in a video announcing that as a member of the ruling party he endorses Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine as their candidate in the forthcoming presidential elections.

One Godfrey Balama who described himself as a member of the NRM Southern Africa Chapter while appearing in an online interview said that he has endorsed Bobi Wine in the forthcoming polls to oust President Yoweri Museveni.

The video has since gone viral on several People Power social media platforms, especially in the diaspora.

However, in a statement, the NRM Southern Africa Chapter chairperson, Isma Luzige whereas Balama is known to them, he does not represent their views.

“We distance ourselves from him and the statements he made. We know him but he has been hiding in NRM asking for money but when we refused to give it to him, he launched a blackmail campaign against us,” Luzige said in the statement.

He explained that the group endorsed President Museveni as the NRM sole candidate for the forthcoming 2021 elections, adding that there is nothing that would force them to change the decision they made.

“We know they are doing it because they fear the scientific elections as announced by the Electoral Commission but they should stop their blackmail.”

Robert Luswata Nkangi, the NRM Southern Africa Chapter Secretary-General said Balama does not belong to the party.

“The People Power group used him as a way of making political capital out of it. We want to disassociate ourselves from him and the views he aired out,” Nkangi said.

“We know him but we don’t associate with him. He does not represent the interests of the NRM Southern Africa Chapter.”

The NRM Southern Africa Chapter is in charge of South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Namibia, Swaziland, Zimbabwe, and Zambia.