The MultiChoice group has announced its latest initiative in the fight against Coronavirus through an awareness campaign on the pandemic.

As part of the initiative, MultiChoice has come on board as an official supporter of the United Nations’ global Covid-19 awareness campaign which launched globally on June 30.

The aim of the “Pause” campaign is to highlight the dangers of sharing false information related to Covid-19.

The campaign asks everyone to pause, think and take care before sharing information which could be inaccurate or misinformed and may have harmful effects.

“We are in a moment of global reckoning as COVID-19 and its social and economic consequences challenge the world in unprecedented ways. Misinformation, hate speech and fake news are fueling and distorting all of these challenges and eroding the truth,” said Robert Skinner Senior Adviser for Global Communications at the United Nations.

We are very excited to have MultiChoice onboard as a supporter giving the launch of our campaign reach across Africa. They are uniquely positioned to deliver this important message to their diverse

audiences across the continent.”

According to Imtiaz Patel, the MultiChoice Group Executive Chairman, credible information is vital is the fight against the pandemic and should always be upheld.

“The dissemination of credible information has become critical to fighting this epidemic which continues to impact millions across the globe and our continent. We are therefore honored to be able to utilize the continental reach of our broadcast and digital platforms across Africa to empower people with vital information” Imtiaz Patel said.

MultiChoice said it will continue to seek opportunities to use its platforms to combat the spread of the pandemic and that by supporting initiatives like the “Pause” campaign and airing educational and news related content aligns to their commitment to make an impact in the communities where they operate.

The campaign was launched globally on June 30 with critical information broadcast across Africa through the DStv and GOtv on air and digital platforms, SuperSport and M-Net properties and Showmax.

The campaign encourages the public to support the cause and pledge not to share inaccurate information at www.shareverified.com