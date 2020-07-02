Maj. Gen. Mugisha Muntu has been unveiled as the 2021 general election presidential flag bearer for the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party.

The party’s electoral commission on Wednesday unveiled him after emerging unopposed on the position and will carry the flag in the forthcoming general election.

In his acceptance speech, Muntu said the party will field candidates at all leadership levels in the country as one of the ways to strength the party.

“We must depend on the strength of systems and institutions and it is the path we intend to walk,”Muntu said in his acceptance speech.

He also spoke of a joint presidential candidate during the forthcoming elections saying the Alliance for National Transformation greatly supports the idea and is ready for the same.

“We are going to engage in discussion with other political groups and we will be open- minded. We broke down in TDA because we failed to get a single candidate,” he said.

“Having a single candidate is a method we should reflect on. We believe in having a single candidate as ANT. We keep focus on taking out the regime and shifting the dynamics of politics of this country.”

Gen.Muntu also commented on his departure from the Forum for Democratic Change party, saying that they only had ideological differences but they have similar goal.

“It is the reason, since we departed; we have never entered into war with them. If we are to go into a collation and our aim(to win the elections) doesn’t come to pass we should come out of it united.”

“We should let emotions take over us and it is the mindset we shall go with in the coalition.”

He insisted that the party doesn’t believe in a boycott and will take part in the forthcoming election.

Alliance for National Transformation’s Gen.Mugisha Muntu now joins a lost of other personalities who have publicly declared intentions to challenged President Yoweri Museveni in the forthcoming general election.

Others are Kyadondo East MP, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, former journalist turned evangelist, Joseph Kabuleta and former spymaster, Lt.Gen.Henry Tumukunde.