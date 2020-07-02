Uganda’s former Chief Justice Benjamin Odoki is one of the 62 Ugandans who will be flown back into the country aboard the national carrier- Uganda Airlines.

Odoki is currently working in the Kingdom of Eswatini since his retirement in Uganda.

The Uganda High Commission in Pretoria South Africa has successfully seen off a total of 62 Ugandan Nationals and legal residents who have been stranded in the Southern Africa region (South Africa, Eswatini, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana and Zimbabwe) following closure of Entebbe international airport to passenger flights on 22nd March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The High Commission undertook the registration process of Ugandan Nationals who were stranded in the Southern Africa region and coordinated their return aboard Uganda Airlines which is expected to arrive at Entebbe on 2 July 2020 at 6.00 p.m.

Besides Odoki, other returnees include; Tineyi Emmanuel Mawocha the Chief Executive Officer for Opportunity Bank Uganda, Eitu Samuel, Assistant Commissioner Ministry of Public Service Uganda and Onapito Ekolomoit former Head of the Presidential Press Unit.

Other categories of people include: Students, Government Officials, Business People, Medical Doctors, and others who had traveled to Southern Africa for various reasons were also on board.

After fulfilling the standard procedures issued by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Health of Uganda, guidelines by the South African Government, and other Governments in the Southern Africa region, the Ugandans were seen off at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg by the Acting High Commissioner to South Africa Amb. Kintu Nyago, Mr. Julius Kivuna , Ms. Sarah Nakamya, Ms. Joy Jogole (Immigration Attache), and other Mission Staff.

Nyago thanked the Ugandans and other legal residents for their patience during the difficult times they have endured as a result of the pandemic and wished them a safe journey.