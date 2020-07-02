Singer and presidential advisor, Buchaman has opened up about his recent arrest, saying he had gone to resolve a land dispute.

Buchaman (real name Mark Bugembe) was arrested and detained by police for reportedly disrupting a National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) community engagement meeting in Katwe, a Kampala suburb.

Speaking about the incident on Wednesday, the ‘Lwaki Temumatila ‘ singer said that the police over- reacted as he had been invited to the meeting to resolve a land dispute as a presidential envoy.

He said, “Residents had invited me to solve a land dispute where they were being evicted from land they had lived for 15 years. As a ghetto people’s representative, I honored the invite and headed there. What police did was brutal.”

Buchaman, who was injured and hospitalised after detention, said that the RCC of Kampala, Faridah Mayanja ordered for his arrest because she had, “Sided with the people who were evicting the ghetto oppressed natives.”

The singer however vowed that the arrest will not stop him because he has to carry out his duties uninterrupted and he will see this case to the end of it despite the ‘threats.’

“I was arrested and taken on a police pick up when I should have been helping my people. This is not yet over yet,” the singer said.

Buchaman rose to fame in the ghetto when he ventured into music with albums like Lwaki Temumatila, African Roots among others.

He currently owns a record label called Bingi Yard Records. Buchaman was previously best known as one of Kyadondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi’ (aka Bobi Wine) right hand men during their musical past. He was the Vice President of the ghetto and a pivotal member of the Firebase Entertainment group before the two fell out over differences that have never been made public.

On learning about Buchaman’s arrest, Kyagulanyi urged his former number two to realize that he was being used by President Yoweri Museveni.

Kyagulanyi said, “The way he was roughed up and arrested, as my brother, fellow youth, and singer, I advise him to meditate about this scenario.”