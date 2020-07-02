The Ugandan High Commission in London has successfully seen off a total of 92 Ugandan nationals and legal residents who have been stranded in the United Kingdom and Ireland following the closure of Entebbe airport due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They are expected to land at Entebbe airport today at 5.00PM.

The commission coordinated their return aboard Ethiopian Airlines which is expected to arrive at E

Among some of the Ugandans returning from the United Kingdom are notable personalities such as Rwot David Onen Acana II, the Acholi Paramount Chief and Prof Francis Gervase Omaswa, the executive director of the African Centre for Global Health and Social Transformation (ACHEST),

Other categories of people including students, government officials, business people and others who had travelled to the United Kingdom for various reasons.

They were seen off at London Heathrow Airport by Uganda’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Julius Peter Moto, Leonard Mugerwa and other by Mission staff.

The high commissioner thanked the Ugandans and legal residents for their patience during the difficult time they have endured as a result of the pandemic and wished them a safe journey.