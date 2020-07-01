Bobi Wine’s People Power pressure group has insisted they will sweep the upcoming presidential polls with an overwhelming 75 percent majority, despite prior rejecting the same and labeling the elections and campaigns ‘ridiculous’.

Earlier, People Power funder Bobi Wine rejected scientific polls and warned the Electoral Commission and President Museveni to abandon plans of organizing such ‘ridiculous polls’.

“You either organize a free and fair election or step down peacefully but if you continue provoking Ugandans, Ugandans will rise up against you and you will end up in the dustbin of history,” Bobi Wine roared.

He said the scientific elections were a mooted plan by Museveni to have his reign extended by denying other candidates a chance to reach voters.

A defiant Bobi then vowed to proceed with a real election.

“There is nothing like a scientific election for us what we are going for is a real election.”

However, speaking during the unveiling of people power members and secretariats, the chairperson of the People Power National Elections Management Committee, Mercy Walukamba, revealed the pressure group already picked a presidential candidate and was looking forward to a 75 percent win.

This, she revealed at Kamwokya offices, where the pressure group announced they were kick-starting nominations for their flag bearers across all levels but the Presidency.

“As part of the People Power Election Committee responsibilities, the committee has started election process and preparation with more than 75%, as you’re all aware, we already have our presidential candidate by the name of His Excellency Robert Kyagulanyi. No confusion about that, the public is aware,” she said

Walukamba said that candidates who wish to contest in the upcoming polls on the ‘People Power’ ticket will have to pick nomination forms between July 2 and July 17, 2020, so that they can be vetted and unveiled to the public officially.

She said they are aware of aspirants who have already started using their colors and slogans but all these will have to be screened if they are to officially represent the movement.

“We call upon all interested People Power candidates intending to contest for any political office leaning on People Power and pursuing interests of all oppressed, concerned and common Ugandans, come 2021 parliamentary, local government and special interest groups to inform us filling their expression at our headquarters or using an online link.”

“Expression of interest should not be construed as confirmation of People Power flag bearer ship as candidates have to apply, be vetted, confirmed, and unveiled to the public for recognition.”

Walukamba noted that the movement will not be issuing out any nomination forms for those that might want to vie for Presidency as the movement has a flag bearer for that already in their principal, Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu.

Walukamba said that the movement would also conduct upcountry outreaches to meet their supporters and advise them on the way forward.

She noted that the People Power election committee reserves all rights to declare flag bearers.