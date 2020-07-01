Shortly after being unveiled at Kitende, Wankulukuku- based club, Express FC have said they are demanding shs100 million from their former captain, Disan Galiwango.

Galiwango was on Wednesday morning unveiled at Vipers Sports Club, after crossing over from Wankulukuku.

However, according to reliable sources at the Red Eagles, there is discontent over the manner the deal has been handled.

Senior figures at Wankulukuku say that on November 28,2019, Galiwango committed to a two-year contract renewal with club chairman, also lawyer, Kiryowa Kiwanuka and that he went on to sign a commitment agreement with him worth shs15 million.

This website has been made to understand that Galiwango later declined to sign the official club contract when he was sent to the then-club CEO, Hamza Jjunju, to fulfill his commitment.

“It is appalling yet he kept the money and has since December 2019 been earning a higher salary as had been agreed in the signed commitment with club chairman,” the source who preferred anonymity told the Nile Post.

It is also said that on agreeing the deal that has now seen him joining the 2019-20 StarTimes Uganda Premier League champions, Vipers SC, Galiwango offered to refund Express FC just the shs15 million he was given, something his now-former employers are not interested in.

Senior officials at the club say they demand shs shs100 million.

Sources further share that they believe former CEO, Jjunju, was party to the player’s declining of signing the new contract, and that it is him that has now brokered the deal that has now seen the player join “The Venoms,” taking home a cut.

Express FC now, as per our sources intend to sue the player and have apparently also placed a complaint on the situation with the football governing body, FUFA on the issue, awaiting mediation.