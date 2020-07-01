Police in Kampala has arrested former Makerere University vice-chancellor Prof. Venansius Baryamureeba for knocking a pedestrian dead and injuring another.

The incident according to the deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire happened on Wednesday afternoon at Kibuli-Muyenga junction, Makindye Division in Kampala.

“The vehicle registration number “U” being driven by Prof. Baryamureeba Venansius knocked two female pedestrians and a perimeter wall, killing one person on spot. The deceased was identified as Mariam Jagenda and her body was taken to Mulago City Mortuary for postmortem,” Owoyesigyire said.

The police publicist named the second victim as Mariam Namusoke

The second victim Namusoke Mariam is still admitted at Mulago hospital.

Owoyesigyire said the 2016 presidential aspirant has been detained at Kabalagala Police Station on charges of reckless driving causing death as investigations into the cause of the accident is underway.

“The vehicle is parked at Police yard pending IOV inspection. We advise motorists to avoid over speeding.”