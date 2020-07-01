Nile Special has been recognized as the most admired brand in Uganda.

The second installment of Uganda’s Best Brands was announced on Friday 26th June 2020 in a virtual event hosted by Brand Africa in partnership with Publics Africa Communications and the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU), the leading Uganda brands were recognized.

Uganda’s stalwart brand, Nile Special Beer, was unveiled as “Uganda’s Brand of the Year” for its cumulative performance across several categories as the most admired Ugandan brand in the global rankings, the second most admired African brand in Uganda, the most admired listed Ugandan brand and the most admired Ugandan brand.

“On behalf of Nile Breweries Limited, I would like to thank Ugandans and Brand Africa for recognition. Our brands are brewed using world-class standards and high-quality ingredients. As a brewer we strive to brew great African beers with pride, as we continue to give Ugandans brands that are Made in Uganda, for Ugandans, by Ugandans,” said Amou Majok, Head of Marketing.

Nile Special prides inconsistency of quality, a virtue that has earned the brand 17 International awards, most prominent being 3 Grand Gold Monde Selection Awards that are given to beers that meet world-class quality standards.

“Nile Special revolves around celebrating Ugandan greatness and inspiring pride. We celebrate all the great about Uganda, big and small, this has made the brand a fixture in the Ugandan fabric,” said Francis Nyende, Brand Manager.

The brand leverages key passion points of its consumers such as football, rugby, in the past Ugandan Music and is bold enough to champion social issues such as sexual harassment (No Excuse Campaign).

“We are part and parcel of society besides being a beer brand. If you stand with society in both the good and bad it delivers on the main purpose of the brand,” Nyende said.

Majok highlighted that during these trying times of COVID-19 pandemic, Nile Breweries is committed to continuing to deliver on its brand promise as well as sustainability commitments as we strive to create a better world.

“The times have taught us that the only thing that is constant is change and so this award serves not only as a nod in the right direction but also as a challenge for our business to continue being more relevant,” she said.

Thebe Ikalafeng, Founder and Chairman of Brand Africa and Brand Leadership said, “As evidenced by the entrepreneurial spirit that is creating Africa’s first electric vehicle, Kiira, and the leading brands such as the Nile which feature in the continental rankings, Uganda and Ugandan brands will play an important role not just in the region but in the continent.”

In reflecting on the Uganda results, managing director of Publics Africa Communications Joseph Kanyamunyu, said, “We are proud that Ugandans continue to choose African and especially Ugandan brands among their most admired brands. At Publics Africa, this is our mission to showcase that excellence.”