A mob in Kyankwanzi has killed a Rwandan national accused of killing three children and injuring eight others after going on rampage on Tuesday morning.

According to Police, Emmanuel Twagirayezu was arrested by locals who later killed him.

“The suspect in the murder of the three children in Kyankwanzi one Twagirayezu Emmanuel has been arrested by the community but unfortunately they took the law in their hands and killed him,” Police tweeted.

The incident according to Charles Twiine, the CID spokesperson, happened at around 10 am at Kagarama LC1 Butemba Town Council in Kyankwanzi District when Twagirayezu hacked to death three children including Joel Tayebwa, 4, Nora Nakisindi, 3, and Joel Ninsiima, 9 months.

“A team of police officers responded to the scenes following a phone call from one of the residents who informed them that Emmanuel armed with a panga had attacked the home of Kalfred Mushabe and cut people without any known reason who later ran for their dear lives,” Twiine said in a statement.

“Immediately they ran, cut dead a baby identified as Tayebwa Joel aged only 4 years, son to Kalfred Mushabe. He proceeded to a nearby maize plantation where he found women and threatened to cut them.”

The Police Criminal Investigations Division spokesperson explained that when the women ran for their dear lives, the suspects hacked to death two other children before fleeing the scene.

A total of eight other people were admitted to Butemba health centre II and others referred to Hoima General Hospital for proper treatment after being injured by the suspect.