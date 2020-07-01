On Tuesday, 95 Time FM unveiled its new brand identity as Mbale’s city status came into effect.

The Mbale based radio station has adopted two bold colors of purple and blue with a new tagline “Mbale’s Number 1 Hit Station”, representing its positioning as the city’s first and only urban English language radio station focusing on Mbale as its core target audience.

The new logo features the frequency seated boldly in a purple and blue background with the tagline at the bottom.

Denis Nabende, Time FM’s Managing Director said the new brand identity reaffirms the love for Mbale city and its residents as well as its brand promise of being home to number one hits they love and sing along to.

“The fresh and vibrant identity we have adopted represents new beginnings and opportunities the future holds for Mbale and its residents as it becomes a city. The purple in the logo represents the future, imagination and dreams while the blue symbolizes trust, loyalty and wisdom” he said.

“Cities are cosmopolitan areas and melting pots of various cultures and languages and Mbale city is no different.”

The new identity resonates with Time FM’s reputation as a broadcast trend setter in the region after pioneering as the only fully Lumasaba based radio station in 2014.