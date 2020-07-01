Former presidential candidate, Maureen Kyalya has said that she will be contesting in the forthcoming general election in 2021.

Kyalya, who contested as an independent in 2016 general election garnered only 40,598 votes which represented 0.44% of the total electorate.

Speaking to NBS Television from Brussels, Belgium where she currently is, Kyalya said she will be contesting as a candidate of her own political party that she will soon be launching.

She said, “I am contesting again, I am bringing a grand party called Uganda Tories and this will be a party for all natives. All Ugandans are welcome.”

Kyalya said that her party will use a slogan of “Preserve Uganda to shine in unity through justice.”

Asked when she will be launching the said party, Kyalya said that they submitted all the necessary documents to the Electoral Commission before the pandemic but they have since come up with several excuses.

“Electoral Commission wants to run an election without us. We submitted everything but they have refused to clear us,” Kyalya said.

Kyalya said that many women who contest for the big offices fail to run again because of culture and family.

“I have been busy working out why women who contest never come back. It is not luck, it is culture. I have spent the last years fighting with no body other than my own family. They think a woman is not supposed to be at the high table,” Kyalya added.