The various Lions Clubs of Uganda under District 411B on June 29 donated an assortment of medical equipment and hand washing sanitizers worth $ 10,000 (Shs 37 million) to health workers in their effort to mitigate COVID 19 pandemic.

The hand over ceremony took place at Wakiso District Headquarters and was witnessed by the District COVID 19 Task Force, headed by the District Resident Commissioner (RDC), Rose Kirabira Nalongo and Ministry of Health Commissioner for Emergency Medical Services, Dr. John Baptist Waniaye Nambohe.

Lions Club Uganda District Governor Eng. Dr Dans Nshekanabo Naturinda, while presenting the donations, said the humanitarian gesture is in line with Lions Club response that some health workers had tested positive to the Coronavirus pandemic at the beginning of this month.

He said the donations consisted of; 500 litres of hand washing liquid sanitizers, 54 bottles of Jik washing liquid soap,2500 surgical masks, 200 boxes of face masks, 20 pairs of gum bouts and theatre gowns among others.

“With support from the Lions Club International Foundation, we have mobilized personal protective supplies worth USD 10, 000 to support frontline health workers in the fight against the spread of COVID 19. This is to ensure the safety of the health workers to keep their confidence in tracing, testing and managing cases before they escalate to ensure all of us remain safe”, said Nshekanabo.

He said the items have been designated for Entebbe Grade B Hospital which is handling the biggest number of the COVID 19 Cases.

RDC Kirabira, hailed Lions Club Uganda for the humanitarian gesture and called on Ugandans not to relax the COVID 19 mitigating measures put in place by the government.

“Up to now, some people are not taking hand washing and wearing masks seriously, just because no COVID 19 deaths have been reported in Uganda. Awareness is still a challenge and there is need for a mindset change on this pandemic”, she said.

Dr Waniaye called on Ugandans to be vigilant on identifying COVID 19 cases and report to relevant authorities, for immediate attention. He said Uganda is currently battling COVID 19 cases, brought in by truck drivers at Elegu, Mutukula and Malaba border points.