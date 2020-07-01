Kampala Minister, Betty Amongi has extended the tenure of Eng.Andrew Kitaka as the acting KCCA Executive Director.

“Considering that the office of the executive director is crucial for overall coordination of various directorates, I have assigned you duties of the Executive Director in the interim as we await for the appointment of a substantive Executive Director,”Amongi’s June 25 letter reads in part.

The minister says because of the existing gap awaiting the completion of the Public Service Commission process, Kitaka can continue serving as the acting Executive Director for KCCA.

Kitaka has been serving as the acting Executive Director for two years since the resignation of Jennifer Musisi in 2018 and his previous six- month contract extension expired on June 15.

President Museveni recently proposed Dorothy Kisaka, the governance advisor in the office of the Prime Minister as the new Executive Director for Kampala Capital City Authority.

He consequently, forwarded the name to the Public Service Commission for vetting and confirmation but the results are yet to be released.

Eng.Kitaka will therefore continue serving as the acting KCCA Executive Director until Kisaka is confirmed by the Public Service Commission.