Former journalist turned evangelist, Joseph Kabuleta, has become the latest person to announce his presidential bid in the forthcoming general election.

Addressing a news conference on Wednesday, Kabuleta said he feels he is the right person to take the mantle of leading the country in the next five years.

“The message I have for Ugandans is that I am standing for the presidency. Ugandans have no choice but to vote for me. I am the only one who will implement what I preach, “Kabuleta said.

Financial Liberation

Standing under the banner of Financial Liberation, Kabuleta said whereas many people have promised heaven and earth to the public, his main point will be financial liberation for all Ugandans.

The evangelist explained that whereas Uganda has half of the entire arable land in East Africa, citizens have not benefited from it.

“I am here on the ticket of financial integrity. The next few years are going to be the most important in time in the history of Uganda,”he said.

Kabuleta explained with the exploration of oil, minerals and arable land that Uganda has, it is high time a transparent president leads the country into prosperity.

“I am coming with a message of money for the people of Uganda.This is going to be a big movement. There are many people who are going to stand(for presidency) but mine is for the financial liberation of the people.”

“We have many people up there who extremely wealthy and weigh money rather than count it whereas down are people who are desperate. I am here to break that.”

Kabuleta now joins a list of many other people including Kyadondo East MP, Robert Kyagulanyi, Charles Rwomushana and former spymaster, Lt.Gen.Henry Tumukunde who have announced their bids to unseat President Yoweri Museveni who has been in power for 34 years.