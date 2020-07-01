Hima Cement and Jumia Uganda have announced an exciting partnership which is aimed at driving flexibility and convenience for cement customers. Starting 1st July 2020, customers can now access the wide selection of Hima cement solutions on Jumia, Uganda’s number one e-commerce platform.

The service starts in Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono, giving customers the chance to place small to large orders of cement, which will be delivered to their doorstep.

“It is our ultimate objective to create convenience for our customers at every stage of their interaction with our product; and the internet is creating incredible opportunities which Hima Cement is excited to explore. With this partnership, customers can easily order our cement, pay online and receive their order in record time; and all this can be done from the comfort of their home,” says Jean-Michel Pons, the Hima Cement CEO. The Jumia platform is ideal for a range of Hima Cement customers including individual home builders, people doing small DIY (Do-It-Yourself) projects, and commercial construction sites.

Customers wishing to purchase cement of 20 bags of 50kg and above, will have their cement delivered by Hima Cement free of charge to locations in Kampala, Wakiso, Mukono, Kajjansi, Bulenga and Gayaza. Orders that are below the 20 bags threshold will be delivered by Jumia at an affordable fee. Hima Products will include Multipurpose, Powerplus, Powermax and Rapidset, the only cement for Precast.

Jumia Uganda CEO, Ron Kawamara said the collaboration with Hima Cement is a testament to their dedication to provide the widest and most diverse product offering to their customers. “It is a big step for us to add building materials onto our platform and we are optimistic that our customers will benefit from this partnership.” Mr Kawamara added.

About Hima

Cement Hima Cement Ltd, a subsidiary of Bamburi Cement Group was created in 1999, as part of Lafarge Group. Today, the Hima Cement factories in Kasese, Tororo and Namanve have the capacity to produce 2.1million tons of cement annually and employ over 2000 people directly and indirectly.

Hima Cement is committed to being the preferred provider of cement and concrete based building solutions in East Africa with a strong focus on customer experience. It currently serves its core markets of Uganda and Rwanda and exports to Eastern DRC and South Sudan. Since July 2015, Hima Cement Ltd is a member of the LafargeHolcim Group.

Jumia Logistics enables the delivery of millions of packages through our network of local partners. JumiaPay facilitates the payments of online transactions within the Jumia’s ecosystem.

With over 1 billion people and 500 million internet users in Africa, Jumia believes that e-commerce is making people’s lives easier by helping them shop and pay for millions of products at the best prices wherever they live.