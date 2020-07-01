Former sports journalist, turned Church Minister, Joseph Kabuleta has said God has given him a green light as the next president for Uganda.

A number of people including Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, former security minister, Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde and controversial political commentator, Charles Rwomushana are some of the names have so far declared interest to change the status quo and unseat President Yoweri Museveni.

However, addressing a news conference on Wednesday, Kabuleta said he has been chosen by God to lead Uganda as the next president.

“I pray every day and God is with me. Because He has not stopped me from standing as president, I interpret it as a sign that He has given me a green light to lead His people,” Kabuleta said.

“God has heard people’s voice. I am 100% sure that in 2021 I will become the next president of Uganda.”

Money to every Ugandan

Whereas every candidate promises to change a number of things that they say are not moving in the right direction, Kabuleta said he will only stand for fighting for financial liberation.

Citing oil exploration, minerals, arable land and other gifts of nature that the country has, Kabuleta explained it is high time Uganda got a president who will ensure people benefit from what belongs to them.

“No other candidate has stood on a particular message; mine is the message of money. We are releasing money to people. There has been a ceiling built over the decades that separates the privileged few at the apex of the income pyramid from everyone else. That ceiling however becomes less porous every passing year and the people below become increasingly desperate.”

Describing it as the right time, the former journalist turned evangelist said it is time for a leader who will ensure every Ugandan enjoys some money.

“Now we stand to reclaim our country and we are here to break that ceiling; to create a system that will guarantee that the wealth of Uganda will belong to all Ugandans not just a select few who perpetuate themselves in power for that very purpose.”

“A vote for us is a vote for financial liberation and a vote to break the ceiling. It will be a first step towards a country of our dreams.”

Kabuleta’s presidential bid has not come as a surprise to many since he has been vocal and critical towards government in the past few years.

This saw him arrested and detained for several days for calling President Museveni, a gambler, thief and liar in one of his social media posts.

He will now join a list of many other Ugandans who have tried to change the status quo.

The Electoral Commission recently a revised road map in which mass campaign rallies were banned as a measure to curb the spread of Coronavirus.