Comedian Patrick Idringi alias Salvado of Ombokolo has welcomed a new member to the family, a baby boy.

Salvado’s wife, Daphine Frankstock put to bed today, the comedian would later have the news announced on his twitter.

“My son Alexander Idringi Dawa, you have been born on the 1st of July, what a perfect timing young man, you will enjoy my salary properly,” the comedian tweeted.

“Welcome to the world and God bless your mother,” he added.

The couple already has two children, a girl, and a boy. Alexander now joins the list of little legs roaming around their home as the third child.

A few days ago, the couple was treated to a surprise baby shower by South Sudan’s ambassador to Uganda Simon Duku.