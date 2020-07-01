The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), has said that both the law and tolling policy are now in place and all is left is announcing toll fees for the recently commissioned Kampala-Entebbe expressway.

UNRA says they are in final stages to obtain a contractor to manage the three toll plazas (16 toll gates) on the Expressway. The Authority however disregarded reports that the toll fees collection has started already.

📌 Please disregard rumours circulating on Social Media channels that we’ve started collection of Toll fees to allow access onto the Kampala—Entebbe Expressway.

An official communication will be made to this effect once the ongoing Tolling preparations are concluded #StaySafeUg pic.twitter.com/rUnPh5Ihr0 — UNRA_UGANDA (@UNRA_UG) July 1, 2020

“At the right time, we shall communicate to the road users on when tolling will start. We shall also announce the toll fees. We’re in the final stage of contracting a firm that will undertake operations and maintenance for the Kampala Entebbe Expressway project,” a statement from UNRA read.

“Both the Law and Tolling policy are now in place. Once we get the operator, we shall be good to go,” the statement added.

Parliament in 2019 passed the Roads Bill 2018, which provides for the collection of road tolls on Uganda’s only toll road and the future toll roads as may be constructed.

The Expressway was a result of a $476 million loan from China’s EXIM Bank which is payable over a 40-year period. However, since its commissioning in June 2018, the road has been accessed by users without paying toll fees.

About the Expressway

The Kampala-Entebbe Expressway has two lanes in each direction and comprises two road sections – a 36.94km-long section and a 12.68km-long link road. The speed limit on the expressway ranges between 50km/h and 100km/h.

The 36.94km-long section is further divided into two parts. The first 24.9km stretch of the section originates at a point on the Kampala Northern Bypass between Busega and Masanafu intersections and runs along the new route before ending at Abayita Ababari Interchange.

The 12.04km section starts at Abayita Ababari Interchange and runs along the existing Kampala-Entebbe road, of which 7.4km was widened and 4.64km upgraded.

The 12.68km-long link road starts from the highway at Kajjansi Interchange and runs eastwards before ending at Munyonyo.

The toll road has four interchanges at Busega, Kajjansi, Mpala, and Lwaza. It also features 19 overbridges and 18 underpasses to provide access to the area around the road.

A total of three main toll plazas are built on the expressway at Busega, Mpala, and Kajjansi. The Busega toll plaza features six toll gates, while the Mpala and Kajjansi have five gates each.

Two suspensionbridges, measuring 200m and 500m in length, were built over the Lubijji swamp in Busega and on the highway near Kyengera, respectively.

The highway also boasts of a 75m-long bridge at Kajjansi and a 1.45m-long suspension bridge over Nambigirwa swamp. The Nambigirwa bridge is supported by 240 pillars installed to a depth of 55m and has a lifespan of 100 years.