The authorities in Burundi have announced rare measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic, moving away from a relaxed attitude shown by the previous government.

In a speech before the parliament after the swearing in of ministers, new President Evariste Ndayishimiye announced the following measures, including a special measures for soap.

To make sure that a good majority of the population has access to soap, the price of this commodity will be reduced by 50% with the government covering the other half to make up the losses to soap manufacturers. “Anyone caught smuggling cheap soap from Burundi will be considered as helping to spread coronavirus and will be dealt with accordingly,” the president said.

In all cities the price of water will be significantly reduced until coronavirus has been eradicated

Anyone showing symptoms of Covid-19 is urged to go to the hospital where they will be tested and treated for free

If an outbreak is suspected in an area, everyone living there will be tested

Source: BBC