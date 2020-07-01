Kyadondo East Member of Parliament (MP) and presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has said that President Yoweri Museveni is opposed to traditional campaigns because he knows that he no longer enjoys mass support.

The Electoral Commission (EC) last month announced that campaigns in the build up to the forthcoming elections will be ‘scientifically’ held on social media, TV and radios.

Many political stakeholders have expressed skepticism about Uganda’s preparedness to hold such elections.

While speaking to NBS Television’s Morning Breeze, Kyagulanyi said that EC’s decision was influenced by President Museveni because he knows that the People Power numbers will overwhelm him.

He said, “Our oppression and pain have opened our eyes. Museveni is trying to stop the campaigns because he knows we shall shame him. He has seen our support. He is now using the money to buy politicians, religious leaders, and everyone.”

Kyagulanyi said that he won’t be shocked if President Museveni wakes up and cancels the elections. He urged his supporters to see the truth and not rely on courts, media or Parliament.

“Connect with people around you and pass on the message. The Parliament, courts, religious leaders and media will not save you,” the legislator said.

Kyagulanyi said that the ‘People Power’ movement will not stop pursuing the goal of bringing about change in Uganda because it has realized President Museveni does not care about the lives of Ugandans.

“We shall rally Uganda to take part in everything that will bring about change. We must be seen as people here to free Ugandans. Even this lockdown is political. #COVID19 has been politicized. Museveni doesn’t care whether we live or die provided he stays in State House,” Kyagulanyi stressed.

Kyagulanyi, who resisted the scientific elections from the day they were announced, said that the People Power movement is gearing up for ‘real’ elections and not scientific campaigns.

“We are going for elections as the law says, we reject the scientific elections,” he said.