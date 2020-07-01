The UPDF Mountain Division Court sitting in Kasese has sentenced Pte. Abraham Lokwap, a UPDF soldier who shot dead a lay reader last week to 35 years of imprisonment.

Benon Musimenta, the priest at Kogore Church of Uganda under the South Rwenzori diocese was last week shot dead by a UPDF officer while riding on a motorcycle with his wife to the garden at Karungibati, along the Hima- Kasese road.

Prosecution told the army court that on June 24,2020 while at Kikura cell, Kasese district the quartet with malice aforethought unlawfully caused the death of Benon Nsimenta by shooting.

On Tuesday afternoon, Lokwap who is attached to the 6th Mountain Brigade Battalion in Hima was sentenced to 35 years imprisonment after admitting to the charges of murder contrary to section 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Act.

The army court chaired by Col. Felix Nyero at Karusandara in Kasese District also sentenced the patrol commander Lt. Talent Akampurira,34 , to 12 months imprisonment.

However, two others soldiers who were in the same location with Lokwap who had earlier been charged with murder were acquitted of any charges.

The UPDF spokesperson, Brig.Richard Karemire welcomed the punishments to the soldier and his commander.

“Justice has not only been done but also seen to be done,” he said.