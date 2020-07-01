The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations has been postponed to January 2022 by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament had been set to take place in January and February next year.

It has also been decided that the African Nations Championship (Chan) will now take place in January 2021.

The tournament, which is restricted to footballers who play in their country of birth, was supposed to have been played back in April.

Both competitions are set to be held in Cameroon.

Source: BBC