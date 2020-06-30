Ugandan Luga flow stars Ernest Nsimbi alias GNL Zamba and Gereson Wabuyi alias Gravity Omutujju are embroiled in a war of words on social media, exchanging insults.

The issue started with Zamba referring to Gravity as an empty tin for allegedly not crediting people’s songs hence killing the music industry.

Zamba accuses Gravity of redoing the late Paul Kafeero’s Walumbe Zaaya song and reportedly failing to credit the deceased for his craft. He wondered why the Luga flow artist does not take on his example for crediting the late Elly Wamala’s Ani Yali Amanyi.

“When I wrote Ani Yali Amanyi verses and sampled the Ugandan legend Elly Wamala to bridge the gap of old and young crowds in Hip-hop. It brought success and introduced Hip-hop to more masses. 4 years after I had shown that the formulae worked, EMPTY TIN also got inspired and made Walumbe Zaya sampling Job Kafeero! I was inspired by Elly, and I give credit. Does Empty tin give credit to anyone that is why ka industry Kaffe tekakula,” Zamba opined.

“Not letting success build upon success and respect but bickering being small-minded,” he added.

In reply, Gravity accused Zamba of being derailed by abusing drugs and intoxicants.

“I heard u say when you sampled elly wamala’s (R.I.P)ani yali amannyi? U credited him on the song and when I sampled Paul Kafero’s R.I.P) WALUMBE ZAYA (a classic) I never credited him ..Were u sober posting this ? is it fear that takes over u whenever u listen to the masterpiece or is it the smoke effect that turns you deaf so u don’t hear ma credits?” Gravity wondered.

“That’s why I don’t smoke nor booze so to keep ma mind sober n fresh like a newborn and put ma ear on da ground, , listen to the oppressed majority’s problems and raise them to the concerned (GOVERNMENT) #BATUJOZENYO .first take cigarettes off your ears ssebo (I hear its a habit) if u were looking for relevancy you could have called me nenkuwa plan..even the generation you used to sing for are now grown n busy in worried of their dying businesses that the government closed during the pandemic,’ he added.