The State House anti-corruption unit headed by Lt.Col.Edith Nakalema has arrested two men for allegedly grabbing and encroaching on President Yoweri Museveni’s land.

According to Nakalema, the private land in question is located at Katwekambwa in Kabulasoke sub-county, Gomba district which had been encroached on by Peter Segane and Jimmy Suuna.

“Working with the police, investigations were initiated and the suspects were arrested,” Nakalema said.

She explained that investigations found out that the two suspects have fraudulently acquired five land titles on land already registered in the name of Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

“We identified several lapses in the processing of the titles at the levels of the Area Land Committee, District Land Board and Ministry of Lands,” Nakalema said.

She added that the file has been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for perusal and advice whereas investigations continue for all culprits involved in the deal to be arrested and prosecuted.

Previous incidents

The Commission of inquiry into land matters in 2018 found out that President Museveni’s land at Kisozi Ranch in Maddu sub-county, Gomba district had been grabbed.

The Kisozi ranch manager Florence Kamatenesi told the commissioned chaired by Lady Justice Catherine Bamugemereire that the land grabbers had got a title deed for 300 acres in 2016 on the land at Katwe Kambwa hill in Gomba district.

Cases of land grabbing and conflicts have of late been on the rise in several parts of the country but these are mostly blamed on district land boards and the Ministry of Lands officials.

These are in most cases involved in creating secondary titles on the land belonging to other people and this has created a lot of confusion and conflicts.