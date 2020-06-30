Tamale Mirundi Junior, son to former Presidential press secretary, broadcaster Innocent Tegusulwa and comedienne Lydia Nakiito alias Mama Sam were among the new members unveiled by ‘People Power’ as the movement unveiled its secretariats and new members on Tuesday.

People Power team leader of the women wing Flavia Kalule, deputy executive secretary David Rubongoya, Chairman Fred Nyanzi, and their principal Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine, conducted the unveiling.

While unveiling Tegusulwa, Mama Sam, and other new members of the movement, Chairman Nyanzi said that People Power is for everyone and that there are no restrictions to any Ugandan.

“We don’t charge anything because People Power is for everyone. As you can see, we unveil the cream while he takes away the gullible,” Nyanzi said.

Shortly after being unveiled, Mama Sam revealed that she will be contesting as a People Power candidate in the race for the Woman Councilor in Nansana 2A and 2B.

She said, “I have actually been involved in People Power for a while now. I am one of the people who campaigned for Bobi Wine in Kyadondo. I will be contesting as a Woman Councilor in Nansana west 2A and 2B.”

In his speech, Presidential hopeful Kyagulanyi said that unlike his father, Tamale Junior doesn’t believe in only words but he also believes in fundamental change.

“Come and we beat it together as a new generation. He (Tamale Junior) is a son to noble media personality Tamale but he believes in change and not just words,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi welcomed all the new members and urged them to spread the ‘gospel’ of change in their communities.

Other members that were unveiled included Nabagesera Shakira, Nambi Shamim, Senkungu Brian, Namulindwa Immy, Nakakanda Fatuma, Mugwanya Balaam and Rogers Kayima.

New Secretariats unveiled

Aisha Kabanda (Deputy executive secretary in charge of finance and fundraising)

Mary Selumaga (Head of policy and manifesto)

Katana Benjamin (Legal team)

Shamim Malende (Deputy head of legal)

Anthony Wamala (Head on international and diaspora affairs)

Waiswa Mufumbilo (Head of patriotism)

Joel Muyende (Special interest groups in charge of professionals)

Ssasi Marvin (Diaspora liaison officer)