Police in Kyankwanzi has started a hunt for a man only identified as Emmanuel, following inconceivable murders in which three children were killed in separate attacks on Tuesday morning.

According to Charles Twiine, the CID spokesperson, the incidents happened at around 10 am at Kagarama LC1 Butemba Town Council in Kyankwanzi District.

“A team of police officers responded to the scenes following a phone call from one of the residents who informed them that Emmanuel armed with a panga had attacked the home of Kalfred Mushabe and cut people without any known reason who later ran for their dear lives,” Twiine said in a statement.

“Immediately they ran, cut dead a baby identified as Tayebwa Joel aged only 4 years, son to Kalfred Mushabe. He proceeded to a nearby maize plantation where he found women and threatened to cut them.”

The Police Criminal Investigations Division spokesperson explained that when the women ran for their dear lives, the suspects cut and killed two children including Norah Nakisindi,3 and Joel Ninsiima, 9 months.

Police say that as the community members were scampering for their dear lives, the man who was on rampage disappeared in a nearby maize plantation.

According to locals, the suspect had come to the village and hired land from one of the residents Kalfred Mushabe where he has been cultivating his maize but also staying alone in a makeshift house.

These say there is no known conflict between the suspects and the victims, neither is he known to have a mental problem.

“Postmortem has been done at the scene, and more than 8 other people who were badly injured by the suspect have been taken to Butemba health centre II, and others referred to Hoima General Hospital for proper treatment,”Twiine said.