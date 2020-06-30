Kenyan governor for Kirinyaga County Anne Waiguru has been accused of sacking her personal driver for allegedly farting in the car.

The revelation was made to an 11-member senate committee that was hearing into the case of her impeachment for alleged abuse of office.

The driver in an affidavit claimed that Waiguru entered the car and claimed there was foul smell, she then accused him of farting in the car and consequently terminated his services.

According to the Kenyan Post, the driver confirmed the development, claiming he was dismissed unfairly.

“Yes it is true, I was fired after the Governor suspected me of farting,” Kenyan Post quotes the driver.

However, Waiguru claimed the allegations were malicious with the aim to embarrass her and destabilise county operations.

“These are on a fishing expedition, their superficial evidence is unintelligible,” she said

Waiguru was impeached on 23 June after 33 people voted to remove her from office, a decision which was reversed by the senate committee.

The governor said her clearance by the Senate marks a remarkable and historic victory in her political life labling the impeachment aa politically motivated one