Rubaga South Member of Parliament (MP) Kato Lubwama has said that fellow MP and artiste Bobi Wine’s social media ‘numbers’ can not help him to unseat incumbent President Yoweri Museveni in the upcoming general elections.

Bobi Wine (real name Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu) held his second online show in a period of three months on Sunday and at least 20,000 people tuned in to watch live on Facebook alone.

The number was even much higher on Youtube and other social media groups that shared the broadcast.

Kato Lubwama, who is currently receiving treatment at Medipal hospital, however said that the country doesn’t have 20,000 people and Bobi Wine ‘should not allow the numbers to get to his head.‘

He said, “Uganda doesn’t have 20,000 people. Bobi Wine shouldn’t run for presidency. If he does so, he will have committed his greatest mistake. He should go back and contest in Kyadondo and leave the presidency for Besigye,”

“Those two (Besigye and Museveni) can take on each other. They know each other and they both have friends in the army. Bobi Wine can only win a civil election because you heard the military will say that he can’t be their chief of staff.”

Lubwama said that by contesting against President Museveni, Bobi Wine will have denied the opposition another seat in Parliament.

“He has to go back to Kyadondo and keep grip on that constituency so that we can keep fighting the President from Parliament until he leaves power.”

Lubwama said that Bobi Wine’s numbers online cannot be simply wished away because he has them but he added that he is against the idea of online shows because it takes away the thrill from the expectant fans.

“They should have left people to be hungry for music. By doing online shows, you take away that excitement and that is why some artistes shows flop, because they see them on YouTube daily,” Lubwama said.

Early this month, Bobi Wine reaffirmed his readiness to take on President Museveni come the elections in 2021.

With the election campaigns set to be held online, Bobi’s online numbers were expected to be a huge boost to his ambitions in the run up to the elections.