Veteran journalist from Busoga, Brenda Gimbo has died following five years of battling with a brain tumor, her family has confirmed.

Gimbo’s husband, Stanley Bukenya confirmed that she passed on Monday at 5:00 pm at the couple’s residence in Njeru, Jinja District where she had been dehospitalized.

The news of Gimbo’s death was also confirmed by Baba Radio station, and her former Radio Station Kira FM, who dedicated all their news broadcasts to their fallen star.

Gimbo also worked with Victoria FM who in their eulogy described the deceased and a ‘professional journalist.’

“Brenda Was one of the professional Ugandan journalist formerly of; 88.6 Kiira Fm Jinja, Radio One, Akabozi Ku Biiri Kampala and Victoria FM 92.5 Jinja where she became more famous in Lusoga News Bulletin Country Wide,” a statement from Victoria FM read.

Gimbo was diagnosed with a brain tumor at the beginning of 2016, her situation worsened and required treatment in India but the family could not foot the bill.

However, during National Independence celebrations in Luuka District that same year, colleagues of Gimbo under the Busoga Journalists Association ambushed President Museveni and put the matter of Gimbo to his attention.

The president pledged to support Gimbo’s medical support to India to a tune of Shs110m, which was wired to the account of her husband.

Following the money hitting Gimbo’s accounts, several people claiming to be lobbyists started harassing her to release Shs40m to them.

These included; Then Jinja District NRM vice chairperson Majidu Dhikusooka and a one Kembabazi, who happens to be a private secretary in State House.

On 29th Oct 2016, she left for treatment in India and came back on 15th Jan 2017 with signs of improvement. In July 2019, her condition worsened when she got a stroke, she passed on on life support.