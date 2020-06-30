Another hero in the five the year 1981 – 1986 bush war that brought the current National Resistance Army to power, Brig. Jackson ‘Bell’ Tushabe has died aged 61.

Brig.Bell as he was commonly referred to passed on in the wee hours of Tuesday morning at Nakasero Hospital where he battled with multiple organ failure.

Having joined the NRA rebels led by Yoweri Museveni in 1982, Bell has been described by many as one who belonged to the daredevil category of commanders like Jet Mwebaze (RIP), Stanley Muhangi (RIP), Col. Patrick Lumumba (RIP) and Brig. Matayo Kyaligonza.

According to the Observer, this group of fighters was responsible for urban terrorism by staging several ambushes shortly after the attack on Kabamba as a diversionary tactic to divert attention from Museveni’s group which was only about 50 men.

The group that started their work with only an SMG rifle and a pistol had in a few months carried out raids on various police stations in Kampala and its surroundings and got several guns.

Brig. Bell previously served as the UPDF fourth division in Gulu commander, third division in Mbale and second division in Mbarara but since the early 1990s, he has not been deployed prompting him to retreat to his home in Ggaba where he joined fishing.

He was recently promoted to the rank of Brigadier from the colonel.

Football enthusiast

After retreating to Ggaba, he mobilized fishermen to form a football club named Victors Football Club that played in Uganda Premier League.

Founded in 2001, the team played in the premier league between 2005 and 2012 when they were relegated but had won the Uganda Cup twice in 2008 and 2010.

Brig. Bell’s team also represented Uganda in the Caf Confederation Cup in 2009 and 2011 where they were eliminated on preliminary stage and first-round respectively.

He also served as the Vice President in charge of Competitions during Dr. Lawrence Mulindwa’s first term in office at FUFA.

Bell was also chairman Super division clubs association as well as Chairman Fufa Competitions committee between 2005- 2009.

In their condolence message, FUFA described the deceased as one who served the game of football diligently.

” Words are inadequate to express this sad moment as football has lost a great contributor to the game. Bell served the game with a lot of diligence and always showcased his vast experience in projects assigned to him,”FUFA said.

“He loved the beautiful game and he was enthusiastic on anything connected to football.We shall miss him dearly. Our condolences go out to the bereaved family and Uganda Peoples Defence Forces.”

Brig. Jackson Bell Tushabe’s death comes barely a month after the demise of maverick Maj.Gen.Kasirye Ggwanga.