The Judiciary has interdicted Deo Nizeyimana, the deputy registrar of the execution division of the High Court for violating Coronavirus guidelines issued by the Chief Justice.

According to the acting Chief Registrar, Tom Chemutai, Nizeyimana issued an ex parte garnishee order in a matter during the Coronavirus pandemic contrary to guidelines issued by the Chief Justice suspending any proceedings in line with the national directives to curb the spread of the virus. Chief Registrar

The acting registrar also accuses Nizeyimana of issuing another ex parte garnishee order in a matter where an assistant registrar of the same court had earlier issued an interim order of stay of execution.

“This is to inform you that I have been directed by the acting Chief Justice to interdict you under regulation 25(i) of the Judicial Service Commission Regulations, 2005 for abusing judicial authority contrary to regulation 23(m) of the Judicial Service Commission Regulations, 2005,” Chemutai said in the June 29 letter to Nizeyimana.

“You are also interdicted for conducting yourself in a manner prejudicial to the image, dignity, and reputation of the service contrary to Regulations 23(a) of the Judicial Service Regulations, 2005.”

According to the acting Chief Registrar, Nizeyimana’s conduct tainted the image of the judiciary and he has since been sent to the Judicial Service Commission for disciplinary action.

“You are directed to hand over with immediate effect any government property and any court files to the Registrar High Court under section F-d of the Public Service Standing Orders.”

The letter says that during the interdiction period, Nizeyimana will receive half-pay of his monthly salary but will also not be allowed to fly out of the country without permission from the Chief Registrar.

This is the second High Court registrar interdicted for almost similar matters.

Cissy Mudhasi, the Masaka High Court Deputy Registrar was last week interdicted over misconduct while performing her duties when she issued ex parte orders that saw an interdicted Masaka Municipal Council cashier, Sauda Namuleme reinstated back to the office.