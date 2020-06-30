The pre-trial hearing of the case in which a group of eight people is accused of masterminding the murder of AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi has been adjourned to next month.

On Tuesday, when the case came up at the International Crimes Division of the High Court in Kampala, the prosecution led by Senior Principal State Attorney Lino Anguzo told court that they are not ready for the pre-trial hearing.

“My Lord, a lot of things have not yet been put in place. We have not yet disclosed our evidence to the defence side,” Anguzo said.

“We have not yet assessed the evidence we have to find out if we will have any preliminary applications to make for protection of witnesses and any other preliminary matters.”

The State Attorney told court that they will have a total of 30 witnesses and three weeks will be enough for them to assess the evidence.

Judge amazed

The trial judge, Justice Duncan Gaswaga was however amazed that since 2017 when the suspects were indicted, the prosecution has not yet been able to assess the evidence they have.

“The suspects were indicted in 2017 which makes it three years now. I don’t know whether what you have failed to do in three years can be done in three weeks,” Gaswaga said.

The defence lawyers led by Anthony Wameli told court that on all occasions they have asked for a disclosure of evidence from their prosecutions counterparts, efforts have not been fruitful

“We have not yet received any disclosure despite several requests from us to them,” Wameli told court.

He also asked court for more time to enable his team access some of the accused person who are currently on remand at Luzira on other charges.

Justice Gaswaga reasoned with all the two sides and adjourned the matter to July,21, 2020 for conferencing to begin, noting that the entire pre-trial process will take six weeks.

“The exact pre-trial will happen between August 17- 28, 2020,” he said.

Charges

Eight people including Abdulrashid Mbazira, Aramazan Higenyi, Yusuf Mugerwa, Bruhan Balyejusa, Joshua Kyambadde Magezi, Gibriel Kalyango, Yusuf Nyanzi and Shafik Kasujja are indicted on three charges.

The group is accused of masterminding and orchestrating of AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi, his bodyguard Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Mambewa.

They are also accused of aggravated robbery and carrying out acts of terrorism.

AIGP Kaweesi was shot dead by unknown assailants as he left his home in Kulambiro in March 2017.