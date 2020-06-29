Three UPDF soldiers and their commander have been charged with the gruesome murder of a lay reader last week.

Benon Musimenta, a lay reader at Kogore Church of Uganda under the South Rwenzori diocese was on Wednesday morning shot dead by a UPDF officer while riding on a motorcycle with his wife to the garden at Karungibati, along the Hima- Kasese road.

The incident happened when a UPDF soldier opened fire at the motorcycle before a bullet hit her husband in the neck.

On Monday, the army court chaired by Lt.Col. Felix Nyero sitting at Karusandara in Kasese charged Pte.Abraham Lokwap,23, Pte.Jackson Nyero,23, Pte.Joel Otim,23 and their commander Lt. Talent Akampurira,34 of murder contrary to section 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Act.

Prosecution alleges that on June 24,2020 while at Kikura cell, Kasese district the quartet with malice aforethought unlawfully caused the death of Benon Nsimenta by shooting.

The army court is currently still ongoing as hearing takes place.

The incident that sent shock waves to ears of the members of the public has been condemned by the army.

“These are individual acts of errant soldiers and their conduct does not reflect the policy or even the character of the UPDF. We will not relent on our commitment to guarantee to the country, a disciplined army,” UPDF spokesperson, Brig. Richard Karemire said.