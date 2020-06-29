Police has arrested a boda boda rider suspected to be a member of a gang targeting government vehicles with petrol bombs.

Security on Saturday released CCTV photos of some of the suspect gang members accused of vandalizing government vehicles in several parts of the city.

On Monday, Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango said they had arrested one of the boda boda riders captured on camera.

“Our security teams have traced and arrested one of the motorcyclist (a boda boda rider), who was captured on our CCTV cameras, in attacks against government vehicles,” Onyango said in a statement.

“The suspect whose identity we will not disclose right now, was arrested in Nansana Municipality, Wakiso district, yesterday with the help of CCTV cameras.”

Onyango said the suspect who has since been transferred to Katwe Police Station is a boda boda rider at Ham Towers.

“He admitted that he is the one in the picture we released over the weekend to the media. We are still looking for other suspected criminals who have been involved in these criminal acts.”

On Saturday, the police mouthpiece cited three incidents in various parts of the city including Katwe, Nateete and Busega where the gang has been cited.

Onyango said that on June 23, 2020, the gang attacked a Ministry of Trade vehicle, registration number, UG 0450T but the occupants survived unhurt.

“In the second incident, the suspects politely asked the driver of motor vehicle registration number UG 0182H to stop for them to cross. When the driver stopped, they pulled out a hammer and hit the windscreen. The criminals were unable to execute their crime and fled after their hammer fell in the car,”Onyango said.

“The third was conducted at Busega-Mityana roundabout when criminals hurled a flammable liquid in the bottle in a government vehicle registration number UG 0199K, a Toyota Fortune on June 26, 2020.”

He noted that in the third incident, the improvised explosive went into flames on the co-driver’s side but the nearby public was able to put out the fire.