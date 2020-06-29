Singer cum politician Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has revealed that he was close friends with President Yoweri Museveni, his son Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, and former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Gen Kale Kayihura, until he began speaking the ‘truth’.

Bobi Wine made the revelations while launching his election anchor song dubbed freedom, on Facebook Live.

During the performance, while the singer belted out his specioza song, he chose to run the creative script, inserting the original lyrics with freestyle, where he named all those that have betrayed him for money and power.

“My colleagues deserted me, they hate me because I started speaking the truth. The likes of Full Figure (Jeniffer Nakingube) who was a close friend, and so many others. I want to speak about all of them, but I want to maintain a friendship because I still love them and they know they also love me too,” he sang.

He said that the colleagues deserted him over money and greed. Wondering why such things should decide the fate of good friendship.

“I am hopeful we shall meet again when I am the president of this country and their Museveni will be back in the village,” he chorused.

“By the way, it is not only not in the industry that threw me out, Muhoozi (Kanierugaba) was my friend, Kayihura was my friend, Rukutuna (Mwesigwa) and even Museveni was my friend, but they hate me now for speaking the truth,’ he added.

Kale Kayihura on many occasions was seen in the company of Bobi Wine, whom he appointed an ambassador to help fight crime in the ghetto during his tenure as IGP.

Bobi Wine at one time bragged about the friendship he had with the IGP, who on many occasions was accused of shielding the ghetto gladiator from trouble including on one occasion where he was accused of raping an 18-year-old girl in the parking lot of a Kampala nightclub in 2008.

Muhoozi has also time and again referred to Bobi Wine as a ‘brother” and “past friend”, at one time volunteering to hold talks with him over a souring relationship between his and Bobi’s supporters.

“Many of my supporters are telling me to talk with my brother Bobi Wine. I have no problem talking to him. We have talked in the past and were friends. I just advise all the youth never to seek war over peace,” Muhoozi said.

This was the second time that Bobi Wine held an online show within a period of 3 months ever since the ban on social and mass gatherings was effected by President Museveni in March this year as the country combats the spread of the Coronavirus.