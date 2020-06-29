CONTESTANTKATS GABY

As the Youth of the Month finale returns, Marion Katusime alias Kats Gaby is in the running for the crown. The confident Gaby admires media personalities like NBS TV’s Sheila Nduhukire who is bold in her approach to self expression.

Marion is a S6 student at Bishop Cipriano Kihangile. She was nominated by her colleagues as youth of the week because of her unique dance moves. She is passionate about public speaking, dance and acting. She also looks upto Flavia tumusiime, her parents and choreographers like Sherrie Silver, Alexander Chung and the h2c dancers.

She is competing against Vanessa and Maria Mugagga for Youth of the month this Saturday on the youth voice show

CONTESTANT VANSMILE

From a church girl to a video Vixen, Vansmile a 19 year old fashion designer and dancer is up for Youth Of the Month on #NBSYouthvoice. Mwebaza Vanessa alias Vansmile is very popular for claiming she did Commerce, ICT and Art as a combination in A level at Nkumba SS on the show when she was nominated as Youth of the week. She is actually a senior four drop out who chose to pursue her fashion and design dream at Mengo Technical and Business Institute.

A great fan of the dance teacher Priscilla, she is a dancer who also is deeply interested in fashion. She admires the creations and the minds behind Calvin Klein and Louis Vuitton.

CONTESTANT SHAN MUGGIE

Maria Mugagga alias Shan Muggie is a S6 student doing HED/ICT at St Henry’s Girls SS. Maria was nominated as Youth of the week on NBS youth voice show by her colleagues. She exhibited tremendous dance moves and great vocals on the live show that thrilled the viewers.

Maria says she into singing, dancing and modeling. She is also keen on journalism and admires the work of NBS journalists like Joyce Bagala and Canary Mugume.

Maria says she loves Lydia Jazmine because of her voice. Maria is a jolly and happy person and it could be seen through out her performance on the show. She is up for Youth of the Month on NBS Youth Voice this Saturday and asks viewers to vote for her.