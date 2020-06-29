Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced a three-month extension of the incentive package for health workers.

They will continue to enjoy a 50% increase in their basic salaries and will not pay income tax for the months of July, August and September.

The incentives were initially announced three months ago after the country recorded its first coronavirus case.

Ghana has so far confirmed about 17,000 cases and 112 deaths. It has conducted 294,867 tests – one of the highest in the continent.