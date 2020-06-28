Members of the National Resistance Movement’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) have again failed to reach a consensus on how to hold the party primaries ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Early this year, all the party’s organs including the delegates conference voted to have members line up during their primaries against a secret ballot.

However, with the onset of the current Coronavirus pandemic, lining up may not adhere to the Ministry of Health guidelines including social distancing.

This has created an impasse among the members of the top organ of the ruling NRM party on what to do so as to balance between not violating the government health guidelines but also organize successful and credible primaries.

On Saturday, the Central Executive Committee failed to reach a consensus on the way forward and according to the party spokesperson, Rogers Mulindwa, members will meet again on Wednesday.

“The party membership and the entire public are hereby informed that the Central Executive Committee (CEC) convened again this Saturday under the chairmanship of H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. Discussion of the party road map was key on the agenda and given the importance of this item, more consultations and discussions will continue,”Mulindwa said in a statement.

“The next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday next week.”

The Electoral Commission a few weeks ago released the revised 2021 election road map in which all political parties are expected to identify their flag bearers during their primaries between June 22 and July 21, 2020.