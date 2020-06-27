Defending champions, Vipers Sports Club has expanded the sitting capacity of their St.Mary’s stadium, the Kitende based club has announced.

“In readiness for next season where Vipers are set to represent Uganda in the Caf Champions League, the VIP section expansion has taken place during the lockdown,” the club announced on their website.

The club explained that the expansion saw a further 600 seats added onto the capacity to bring the VIP section’s capacity up to 1,225.

“It will officially be opened to the public at the crowning of Vipers as the 2019/20 league champions.”

In May, the world football governing body, FIFA passed St.Mary’s as the only local stadium that can host international matches, having passed the required test standards.

According to the stadium Manager, Edward Junior Mulindwa, they are carrying out refurbishments on all areas that may have been damaged during the regular season.

In May, the Kitende based club was declared the 2019/20 Uganda Premier League champions as the league was ended prematurely due to the current Coronavirus pandemic.

FUFA said they had applied the 75% rule that stipulates that a winner can be declared in case the season ends justifiably with at least 75% of the games played.

The development ensured Vipers won their fourth UPL title, previously winning it in 2010, 2015 and 2017–2018.